Coronavirus: Tesco limits size of online orders to stop stockpiling
PUBLISHED: 16:19 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 27 March 2020
Archant
Tesco are placing tighter restrictions on their online shopping orders – now limiting the number of items customers can order.
The supermarket made the announcement to customers on March 27, informing them that all orders will now be limited to a maximum of 80 items in total, as well as no more than three of any item.
The move is just one of a raft of attempts to curb stockpiling and panic buying by the public.
Efforts are being made by several big supermarkets to dedicate time for older and vulnerable people to shop, as well as emergency service workers and NHS staff.
In a statement in the Tesco website it says: “As of March 27, we will be capping the amount of items per basket to 80, we will continue to have a maximum limit of 3 of each product per order.
“If customers amend an existing order after March 27, then their basket will be limited to 80 items.”
Elsewhere, Iceland have asked customers to only order online if they are older, vulnerable or self-isolating due to the coronavirus.
Morrisons and Ocado have implemented queueing systems on their websites for those hoping to order online, with waits of over four hours seen by some customers.
