Care home bosses say safety of staff and residents is ‘paramount’

Anchor Hanover, who manage The Firs care home, say they have taken measures to protect staff against the spread of coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A Suffolk care home has reassured staff and residents that their safety during the coronavirus outbreak is paramount, after concerns about a lack of protective equipment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Numerous staff at The Firs care home, in Grange Road in Felixstowe, have reportedly begun self-isolating after showing symptoms of the virus, officially known as COVID-19.

And there were concerns that those still working couold be at risk because of a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

But Anchor Hanover, who manage the home, have said the wellbeing of staff and residents at the home is “paramount” and have now introduced measures to ensure colleagues are both financially secure and protected against coronavirus.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

Maria Bamford, director of care services south for The Firs, said: “We take the safety of residents and our colleagues very seriously and guidance continues to be provided to our colleagues at our care homes around the use of PPE in line with guidance from Public Health England.

“We are committed to the full protection and safety of colleagues and residents to protect them from the risk of contracting the virus and we are working with government and suppliers to ensure there is a longer-term supply of all aspects of PPE to protect our colleagues and residents.

“The wellbeing of our residents and colleagues is paramount.”

MORE: Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

Staff had raised concerns about the fact if they self-isolated they would only be entitled to Statutory Sick Pay, but the company have moved to reassure staff.

“In response to the unprecedented circumstances, anyone who would normally be entitled to statutory sick pay only and unable to work because they are ill or has had to self-isolate, will receive £250 a week pro rata until they are able to return.

“This represents a very significant investment that we have chosen to make in our colleagues.

“We know that it’s a particularly tough time and that the challenges are likely to continue for a while.

“Circumstances and government advice may well change and we’ll keep our decision under review.”

MORE: Police issue no fines in first week of lockdown