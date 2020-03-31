E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Care home bosses say safety of staff and residents is ‘paramount’

PUBLISHED: 05:25 01 April 2020

Anchor Hanover, who manage The Firs care home, say they have taken measures to protect staff against the spread of coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anchor Hanover, who manage The Firs care home, say they have taken measures to protect staff against the spread of coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A Suffolk care home has reassured staff and residents that their safety during the coronavirus outbreak is paramount, after concerns about a lack of protective equipment.

Numerous staff at The Firs care home, in Grange Road in Felixstowe, have reportedly begun self-isolating after showing symptoms of the virus, officially known as COVID-19.

And there were concerns that those still working couold be at risk because of a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).

But Anchor Hanover, who manage the home, have said the wellbeing of staff and residents at the home is “paramount” and have now introduced measures to ensure colleagues are both financially secure and protected against coronavirus.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

Maria Bamford, director of care services south for The Firs, said: “We take the safety of residents and our colleagues very seriously and guidance continues to be provided to our colleagues at our care homes around the use of PPE in line with guidance from Public Health England.

“We are committed to the full protection and safety of colleagues and residents to protect them from the risk of contracting the virus and we are working with government and suppliers to ensure there is a longer-term supply of all aspects of PPE to protect our colleagues and residents.

“The wellbeing of our residents and colleagues is paramount.”

MORE: Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

Staff had raised concerns about the fact if they self-isolated they would only be entitled to Statutory Sick Pay, but the company have moved to reassure staff.

“In response to the unprecedented circumstances, anyone who would normally be entitled to statutory sick pay only and unable to work because they are ill or has had to self-isolate, will receive £250 a week pro rata until they are able to return.

“This represents a very significant investment that we have chosen to make in our colleagues.

“We know that it’s a particularly tough time and that the challenges are likely to continue for a while.

“Circumstances and government advice may well change and we’ll keep our decision under review.”

MORE: Police issue no fines in first week of lockdown

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I took pills, had injections and couldn’t move... I was playing at 50%’ - Norwood opens up on painful first year at Ipswich

James Norwood has been battling through the pain barrier during much of his Ipswich Town career to date. Picture: STEVEWALLER/PAGEPIX

Praise for Suffolk brewer Adnams after it cancels landlords’ rent during Covid-19 crisis

Andy Thompson is the landlord of the Cherry Tree. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Campaigners urge no new action on Sizewell C until virus crisis over

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

60 homes plan for Suffolk village approved

Architects drawing of the approved 60 home scheme for Walsham le Willows. Picture: SAUNDERS BOSTON/LOVELL HOMES
Drive 24