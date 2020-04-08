E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Inspirational volunteers making scrubs for hard-working NHS staff on virus frontlines

PUBLISHED: 12:08 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 08 April 2020

The Felixstowe Scrubbers are helping ensure health workers are protected against COVID-19 Picture: AMANDA ROBERTS/TANYA RUFFLES/NIKKI KENNY-READ

The Felixstowe Scrubbers are helping ensure health workers are protected against COVID-19 Picture: AMANDA ROBERTS/TANYA RUFFLES/NIKKI KENNY-READ

Archant

An inspirational team of volunteers have taken it upon themselves to produce vital medical clothing for NHS frontline staff fighting against the coronavirus outbreak.

The group - dubbed Felixstowe Scrubbers - are making scrubs from their homes and delivering them to health workers throughout Suffolk.

Karen Bahnam organised the group with her friends and volunteers on social media, and has raised hundreds of pounds so far to pay for materials.

She said: “We’re doing this for one thing only - to protect our NHS staff.

“They are very brave people, and not everyone can do their jobs. We need to protect them - I don’t care what it takes.

“Let’s kit them out so can they can protect us.” MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

After being disheartened by reports of frontline NHS staff not receiving correct personal protective equipment when treating COVID-19 patients, Mrs Bahnam reached out to Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity to offer assistance.

You may also want to watch:

She was made aware that the health workers were in dire need of medical scrubs, so she set to work recruiting an army of kind-hearted volunteers.

The 20-strong Felixstowe Scrubbers team, some of which have experience in sewing and tailoring, are now producing the clothing from scratch from the comforts of their own homes.

To safeguard against potential contamination of the clothing with the virus, the materials are thoroughly washed several times before they can be worn.

After the process has been finished, the scrubs are delivered to hospitals, surgeries and hospices in the region by other volunteers.

A JustGiving page to pay for the fabrics was set up on Wednesday morning with a goal of raising £500, which was smashed after being live for only a few hours.

So far, 25 sets of scrubs have been delivered to health workers across Suffolk - but Mrs Bahnam has pledged that the team will continue working “as long as we possibly can, for whoever needs them”.

She added: “We’ve got the money now and ordered the fabric. My lounge is already filling up. “We are trying very hard. It’s give us all a bit of faith back in humanity.

“We will keep going until we are out of this crisis.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

£500m Snoasis project takes step closer to construction

New-look artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Empty trains as Greater Anglia keeps services running for essential workers

Only three people were on the train from Norwich to London. Picture: Nathan Long/Greater Anglia

Inspirational volunteers making scrubs for hard-working NHS staff on virus frontlines

The Felixstowe Scrubbers are helping ensure health workers are protected against COVID-19 Picture: AMANDA ROBERTS/TANYA RUFFLES/NIKKI KENNY-READ

Mike Bacon: Flynn’s in the history books. So are other Town players – just not with the Blues!

Flynn Downes pictured during Town's 4-1 defeat against Peterborough United at Portman Road. Has enjoyed promotion success away from Town. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Listen: Hospital boss alarmed at quiet A&E as people avoid ‘out of fear’ of coronavirus

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals Pictures: ARCHANT
Drive 24