Poll

Iceland launches pensioner opening hours due to coronavirus – what do you think?

Iceland is opening early in a number of its stores to help the elderly amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Some Iceland stores will be opening early amid the coronavirus outbreak to allow elderly shoppers in when it is quieter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The supermarket chain is not making this compulsory for all its stores, but said it is encouraging store managers to do so where fit.

The move comes as supermarkets continue to try to stop customers stockpiling, with some limiting the number of goods people can purchase.

More: ‘Stop being selfish’: Foodbank bosses call for calm in supermarkets

In a statement on its Twitter page, Iceland said: “The impact of Covid-19 continues to disrupt routines for many people and businesses, and there is widespread concern about the access to food, especially for vulnerable people and the elderly.

“With many of our Iceland stores located at the heart of communities across the UK we are encouraging our store managers to dedicate the first two hours of opening on Wednesday morning to the elderly (those of state pension age) and vulnerable people in their community, such as those with disabilities.

“We are focused on being able to feed the nation and to support those most in need.”

There are three Iceland stores in Ipswich, one in Sudbury and another in Bury St Edmunds.

It is understood that the Sudbury store, in North Street, will be open from 9am to 11am on Wednesday, March 18 to cater for the elderly customers, before opening to the general public.

It is not yet clear which of the Ipswich stores, or whether the Bury St Edmunds shop will be taking part in this initiative.

Do you think more supermarkets should do the same? Comment your thoughts below and take part in our poll.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.