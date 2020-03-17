E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

Iceland launches pensioner opening hours due to coronavirus – what do you think?

PUBLISHED: 07:57 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 17 March 2020

Iceland is opening early in a number of its stores to help the elderly amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Iceland is opening early in a number of its stores to help the elderly amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Some Iceland stores will be opening early amid the coronavirus outbreak to allow elderly shoppers in when it is quieter.

The supermarket chain is not making this compulsory for all its stores, but said it is encouraging store managers to do so where fit.

The move comes as supermarkets continue to try to stop customers stockpiling, with some limiting the number of goods people can purchase.

More: ‘Stop being selfish’: Foodbank bosses call for calm in supermarkets

In a statement on its Twitter page, Iceland said: “The impact of Covid-19 continues to disrupt routines for many people and businesses, and there is widespread concern about the access to food, especially for vulnerable people and the elderly.

“With many of our Iceland stores located at the heart of communities across the UK we are encouraging our store managers to dedicate the first two hours of opening on Wednesday morning to the elderly (those of state pension age) and vulnerable people in their community, such as those with disabilities.

“We are focused on being able to feed the nation and to support those most in need.”

There are three Iceland stores in Ipswich, one in Sudbury and another in Bury St Edmunds.

It is understood that the Sudbury store, in North Street, will be open from 9am to 11am on Wednesday, March 18 to cater for the elderly customers, before opening to the general public.

It is not yet clear which of the Ipswich stores, or whether the Bury St Edmunds shop will be taking part in this initiative.

Do you think more supermarkets should do the same? Comment your thoughts below and take part in our poll.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

Most Read

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Support network goes live in bid to offer advice and help small firms feel less isolated

Alex Till, chief executive of MENTA. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Village shop delivers groceries and household goods to vulnerable amid coronavirus crisis

Simon Barrett and his daughter Francesca Rogers from Budgens in Long Melford are now taking delivery orders for their vulnerable customers. Picture: FRANCESCA ROGERS

Iceland launches pensioner opening hours due to coronavirus – what do you think?

Iceland is opening early in a number of its stores to help the elderly amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Businesses await government support package to help cope with coronavirus

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil a support package for businesses affected by coronavirus later today. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP
Drive 24