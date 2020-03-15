What are venues doing across Suffolk doing to combat coronavirus?

From increased cleaning to no more handshakes, Suffolk venues are taking a range of measures to ensure visitors are safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cineworld - Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill

In an email to customers the cinema chain said: 'We are continuing to follow and monitor official guidance from the UK Government and Public Health England carefully. It is of vital importance for us to be in a position to ensure that any and all procedures are in place to support the health and well-being of our customers and staff members.'

The cinema chain said that it had increased staff education, emphasized frequent hand washing, cleaned high contact points more frequently and provided hand sanitiser.

'In line with government guidance, we are continuing to operate as usual,' the chain added.

Superbowl - Ipswich

A spokesman for Superbowl said: 'As it has always been, the safety of all our customers and staff remain our highest priority. Therefore we have taken additional measures to ensure our cleaning and hygiene protocols are maintained and increased.

'Until advised otherwise from the government we will be operating as usual.

'We take great pride in maintaining the highest standard of cleaning and hopefully together we can stop the spread of the virus.

The bowling alley provider said that it had increased sanitation of its bowling shoes, balls and general bowling areas as well as placing extra hand sanitiser on site and carrying out daily deep cleans.

Superbowl also said that bookings could also be changed if customers were concerned, as long as 24 hours notice was given.

PureGym - Ipswich

The gym which has a base in Ipswich's Buttermarket Shopping Centre, has written to all members to reassure then that 'we have increased the frequency of cleaning and the focus on hygiene management in our gyms'.

In particular it has increased the frequency high touch objects - such as door handles and lockers - are cleaned, as well as installing more hand sanitisers.

New cleaning stations have also been put in, while managers say they have 'continued to remind members of the importance of good hygiene in the gym'.

4 Fun Playcentre - Saxmundham

The Play centre announced on Facebook that it would be closed on Monday, March 16 to ensure that extra precautions were put in place

'We are cleaning on a daily basis and adding hand sanitiser/ hand washing facilities around the centre as hygiene is our top priority.

'We care about all of our customers and we will be adhering to some sensible precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.'

Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf, Spa & Lodges

In an email to patrons the venue said it was taking a number of steps to tackle the disease including increased cleaning on frequently touched areas.

It added that hand sanitisers had been placed around the hotel and restaurants

Staff have also been asked to refrain from shaking guests hands.

Members and staff have also been asked to stay away from the resort if they are unwell.

Felixstowe Palace

The Felixstowe Palace in Crescent Road introduced a policy for all visitors and contractors entering the venue to undergo non-invasive temperature screening.

Anyone recording a temperature of more than 37.4C will be turned away.

Other popular coffee and restaurant chains with stores in Suffolk - including Costa and McDonalds - have said that they will be increasing their general cleanliness with more frequent handwashing.