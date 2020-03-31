E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Residents pay tribute to hard-working bin men working through virus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:26 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 31 March 2020

Sarah Payne and her daughter Bethany came up with the idea to tahnk rubbish collectors Picture: SARAH PAYNE

Suffolk villagers have been paying tribute to rubbish collectors continuing to work throughout the coronavirus crisis by leaving colourful ‘thank you’ messages on wheelie bins.

Residents in Wetheringsett have been placing small posters on their bins in the last few days as a way of showing their appreciation to collectors, who continue to work while other services shut down.

Sarah Payne said she had the idea after hearing news reports of rubbish collectors receiving abuse - so she and her daughter Bethany came up with a creative way to convey their message.

The movement has caught on throughout the village with the support of Wetheringsett Parish Council.

Ms Payne said: “They are doing a really important job, so the news made us feel sad.

“We wanted to make our bin men know how much we appreciate them.”

Charles Harvey, chairman of Wetheringsett cum Brockford Parish Council, said: “The NHS is the frontline, but there are plenty of other valuable jobs.

“We cannot have rubbish piling up.”

