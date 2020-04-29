Breaking

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk and Essex rise again

The number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk and Essex has risen again Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Suffolk and Essex has yet again risen.

Data released by the Department of Health and Social Care revealed the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk has reached 999, an increase of 12 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile in Essex, there have now been 27 more confirmed infections in the same period to take the county’s overall number to 2,451.

Eight more people have sadly died from Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex, it was revealed earlier on Wednesday.

Five of the deaths were reported at Ipswich Hospital, including three in their 80s, one in their 70s and one in their 60s.

There was one death of a patient in their 40s confirmed at Colchester Hospital, while one patient in their 90s and one in their 60s has died at West Suffolk Hospital.

All patients were confirmed to have had underlying health conditions by their respective NHS trusts.

