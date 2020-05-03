‘They saved my life’ – coronavirus survivor, 32, praises amazing nurses

A 32-year-old man is working to give something back to the hospital which saved his life after suffering from pneumonia, collapsed lungs and coronavirus which put him into intensive care for several days.

Paul Godfrey was rushed to Colchester Hospital in an ambulance from his home in Frinton on Saturday, March 14, after his condition deteriorated rapidly.

“I was already in the ICU when the test results came back to say it was Covid-19,” he bravely explained.

“I was terrified because when your lungs collapse and you have coronavirus the odds seem to be against you, but in my head dying just wasn’t an option.”

Paul was told it was highly possible that his body wasn’t going to cope with this infection alone and he may need to be put into an induced coma so he could be supported by a ventilator.

“I remember being terrified. Being alone and hearing them words, I was just thinking the worst,” he recalled.

“I made my last wishes privately just incase, but mentally I knew I was going to fight to stop that happening and I was lucky it didn’t.”

However, the retail worker has now been in recovering at home for a month and has nothing but praise for the people who saved his life, especially his nurses Nina and Anthony, saying; “I can’t thank them enough.”

During his two-week stay in hospital he was supported by calls from his friends and family, but they were not allowed to visit in person.

“My nurses did not leave my side, even when they went on a break they got other staff to watch over me from the window – they were with me every step of the way.”

Now he wants to give something back to the hospital and as well as making care packages for the nurses he is fundraising to renovate the counselling and family waiting room which is in need of upgraded furniture and equipment.

“I want to give them money for a new sofa, furniture and a TV stuff like that so it’s all lovely for the people in there.

“I have spent a lot of my time in those rooms as my dad was in a coma for a while, so I know what it is like to be waiting.”

Paul has been sharing his story in the hopes that people will recognise how serious the virus is and that it can affect anyone, no matter what their age.

To donate visit the Go Fund Me page.