Primary school being ‘extra vigilant’ after suspected coronavirus case

There is a suspected case of coronavirus at Chase Lane Primary School in Dovercourt. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A primary school in Dovercourt has told parents that a pupil has reportedly contracted Covid-19 - with a “thorough clean-up” in place but no immediate plans to close.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chase Lane Primary School remains open for the time being, as headteacher Julie O’Mara said a child is understood to have the virus.

Despite not formally being tested, Mrs O’Mara said the child has been diagnosed with Covid-19 by a medical professional and had been showing symptoms of the illness.

She said: “I emailed parents yesterday to tell them that a child at the school had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“I understand this must be worrying for some parents, but I am taking advice from the Department of Education and Public Health England.

You may also want to watch:

“We have implemented their advice, with a thorough clean-up of the school being carried out and we are being extra vigilant in keeping the place clean, with children encouraged to wash their hands.

“We currently have no plans to close the school but will be continuously monitoring the situation.”

She said the child had not been formally tested for the virus, but is showing symptoms and was diagnosed by a doctor.

A number of other schools are understood to have closed due to staffing shortages caused by the virus.

The latest statistics on the numbers of coronavirus cases in Suffolk and nationally will be published later this afternoon.

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

MORE: Over-70s need to keep their distance, insists Suffolk health director