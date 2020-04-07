E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Are you leaving supermarket delivery slots for those in need?

PUBLISHED: 18:19 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 07 April 2020

Suffolk supermarkets have no free delivery slots for the next few weeks Picture: PA

Suffolk supermarkets have no free delivery slots for the next few weeks Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Supermarkets across the region are going to great lengths to make sure older, vulnerable shoppers and NHS staff are getting the supplies they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Iceland is asking healthy people to shop in store to allow, older, vulnerable and self-isolating customers to order online during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDIceland is asking healthy people to shop in store to allow, older, vulnerable and self-isolating customers to order online during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Since the introduction of social distancing three weeks ago, superstores have seen queues at their doors from 6am as people stock up on food and necessities.

Since then we have seen product limits introduced, visors installed at checkouts and floor markings to ensure everyone is a safe distance apart.

Now, many supermarkets are tackling their online order system to guarantee they are supporting those most in need.

Several have increased the number of deliveries they can make, and many are working with the government to identify customers who will need shopping brought to their door. See what each supermarket is doing below:  Tesco

Online delivery slots are already full for several weeks at Tesco, so the supermarket has asked those able to visit a shop to do so and leave upcoming slots free for vulnerable shoppers or those self-isolating.

They are contacting customers who are older, vulnerable or self-isolating to offer them specially reserved delivery slots.

Shoppers can also contact Tesco by phone to apply for a priority slot if they are unable to leave the house.

Morrisons

Morrisons have a digital queueing system on their website, so you will have to wait until enough people have finished shopping before you can start filling your basket .

Delivery slots are booked for weeks in advance but are open to everyone.

To make online shopping faster, they also unveiled a £30 box of essentials containing fresh meat, vegetables, canned goods, bread and milk. As of April 7 about 70,000 boxes have been ordered and they are currently sold out.

Asda

Asda delivery slots are also filled for weeks and they are asking healthy shoppers to visit their nearest supermarket.

They are contacting customers who are older, vulnerable or self-isolating to offer them specially reserved delivery slots.

They have also launched a new pre-paid scheme, the ‘Volunteer Card’, which can be purchased online by those self-isolating and sent to family or volunteers to shop for them.

The scheme is designed to avoid the exchange of cash or bank details.

Iceland

The supermarket has asked healthy customers under the pension age to visit their shops to make delivery slots available to older, vulnerable and self-isolating customers.

Waitrose

Waitrose has dedicated 25% of all online order slots to older and vulnerable customers with the help of the government to identify which customers need their help.

Sainsbury’s

The supermarket is also working with the government to identify their most vulnerable customers and off them home delivery services before opening their slots to the general public.

Aldi and Lidl

Neither budget supermarket is offering online grocery shopping.





This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

