You could claim £500 if you have to self-isolate – here's how

Published: 11:00 AM December 30, 2020

Being told to self-isolate can mean a loss of income for some people – but support payments being given out by Suffolk councils mean you could claim up to £500.

Local authorities are helping to administer a government grant scheme to support people those remaining at home after coming into contact with someone who has contracted Covid-19.

Previously, the Test and Trace Support payments could only be given to people who met certain criteria, such as claiming benefits.

However, Suffolk council have now used their discretion to extend this to help those on low incomes but not necessarily on benefits.

To be eligible, people have to meet all of the following criteria:

You have been told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace on or after September 28

You have responded to your notification from the NHS Test and Trace and engaged with the service by providing the legally required information.

You are employed or self-employed.

You cannot work from home and will lose income as a result.

You are currently receiving at least one of the following benefits: Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, income-based Employment and Support Allowance, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit and/or Pension Credit, OR (under the new discretionary powers) you have a household income of less that £37,400 (couple or single parents) or £19,200 (single person) and have savings of less than £3,000.

You made your application within 14 days of the last day of your NHS test and trace self-isolation period.

Suffolk county councillor Matthew Hicks, chairman of the Local Outbreak Engagement Board (LOEB), said: “This pandemic is sadly putting some Suffolk families and residents in financial difficulties.

“I know that some have never faced these pressures before, and have never needed to seek support or benefits.

“But I want them to know that there are services available to support them, and this new telephone number is the first call to make if you are worried about debt, benefits, housing or employment.

“Suffolk councils have been at the forefront of supporting our communities and businesses during the challenges of Covid-19.

“They are dedicated to carry on helping our communities stay safe and support our residents.”

Visit your district or borough council’s website for details on how to apply for the £500 Test and Trace Support Payment.