E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus mobile testing sites visiting Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 10:30 23 June 2020

Mobile coronavirus testing sites will visit towns in Suffolk and north Essex this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mobile coronavirus testing sites will visit towns in Suffolk and north Essex this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Mobile coronavirus testing centres are continuing to visit towns in Suffolk and Essex this week – here’s where you can get tested.

The testing centres, mobilised by the Ministry of Defence alongside with the Suffolk Resilience Forum, will run alongside Copdock’s permanent testing centre, which is open every day from 8am to 7pm.

Where will the testing centres be?

■ Haverhill – Meadows Car Park – Wednesday, June 24 and Sunday, June 28.

■ Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre, Red House Lane – Thursday, June 25.

■ Lowestoft – Waterlane Leisure Centre, Rotterdam Road – Wednesday, June 24 and Friday, June 26.

■ Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre in Rougham Hill Road – Tuesday, June 23 and Thursday, June 25.

■ Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, June 24 and Sunday, June 28.

■ Tests at Newmarket have now been replaced with Beccles on Saturday, June 27.

■ Another mobile testing station will also visit Sudbury on Wednesday, June 24 and Saturday, June 27.

Outside of Suffolk, tests will also be available from these government-run mobile sites:

■ Clacton – Tuesday, June 23 and Friday, June 26.

■ Thetford – Wednesday, June 24 and Sunday, June 28.

■ Great Yarmouth – Thursday, June 25 and Sunday, June 28.

Who is eligible for testing?

In England, anyone showing coronavirus symptoms – including fever, a persistent cough and losing senses of taste and smell – is eligible for testing.

Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household.

All tests must be booked – there are no walk-in or drive-in appointments.

After booking a test, you will be encouraged to alert those who you have had close contact with – and those in your household should start a period of self-isolation for 14 days since symptoms began.

A list of scenarios and how long you should self-isolate for can be found on the Suffolk County Council testing website.

Links to the Home, But Not Alone service are also available on the website.

How do you book a test?

Tests can be booked via the government’s online portal or by calling the new dedicated 119 number.

Essential workers can also book for priority testing, alongside those working in care homes – including asymptomatic carers.

In Waveney, tests for key workers such as teachers and those working in transport are eligible for free testing outside of the government’s testing capability.

The tests, offered by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, can be applied for via its website.

Government guidance states tests need to be carried out within the first five days of symptoms appearing in order to be the most effective.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

What were these glowing clouds in the skies of Suffolk?

These noctilucent clouds were spotted over Suffolk on June 21. The clouds glow in the night sky, with noctilucent translating roughly from Latin as 'night shining' Picture: NEIL NORMAN

Ipswich Town close to offering a ‘range of options’ as part of season ticket refund policy

Ipswich Town have yet to make an announcement regarding season ticket refunds. Picture: PA

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

What were these glowing clouds in the skies of Suffolk?

These noctilucent clouds were spotted over Suffolk on June 21. The clouds glow in the night sky, with noctilucent translating roughly from Latin as 'night shining' Picture: NEIL NORMAN

Ipswich Town close to offering a ‘range of options’ as part of season ticket refund policy

Ipswich Town have yet to make an announcement regarding season ticket refunds. Picture: PA

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Magilton one of four candidates set for Northern Ireland interview

Jim Magilton has made no secret of his desire to manage his country. Picture: PA

Coronavirus mobile testing sites visiting Suffolk and Essex

Mobile coronavirus testing sites will visit towns in Suffolk and north Essex this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Day of sunshine will lead to soaring Suffolk temperatures today

On the Suffolk coast temperatures are predicted to hit highs of 24 degrees today. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Five more QD stores reopen in Suffolk and Norfolk

QD stores are reopening Picture: FOUR AGENCY