Coronavirus mobile testing sites visiting Suffolk and Essex

Mobile coronavirus testing sites will visit towns in Suffolk and north Essex this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Mobile coronavirus testing centres are continuing to visit towns in Suffolk and Essex this week – here’s where you can get tested.

The testing centres, mobilised by the Ministry of Defence alongside with the Suffolk Resilience Forum, will run alongside Copdock’s permanent testing centre, which is open every day from 8am to 7pm.

Where will the testing centres be?

■ Haverhill – Meadows Car Park – Wednesday, June 24 and Sunday, June 28.

■ Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre, Red House Lane – Thursday, June 25.

■ Lowestoft – Waterlane Leisure Centre, Rotterdam Road – Wednesday, June 24 and Friday, June 26.

■ Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre in Rougham Hill Road – Tuesday, June 23 and Thursday, June 25.

■ Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, June 24 and Sunday, June 28.

■ Tests at Newmarket have now been replaced with Beccles on Saturday, June 27.

■ Another mobile testing station will also visit Sudbury on Wednesday, June 24 and Saturday, June 27.

Outside of Suffolk, tests will also be available from these government-run mobile sites:

■ Clacton – Tuesday, June 23 and Friday, June 26.

■ Thetford – Wednesday, June 24 and Sunday, June 28.

■ Great Yarmouth – Thursday, June 25 and Sunday, June 28.

Who is eligible for testing?

In England, anyone showing coronavirus symptoms – including fever, a persistent cough and losing senses of taste and smell – is eligible for testing.

Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household.

All tests must be booked – there are no walk-in or drive-in appointments.

After booking a test, you will be encouraged to alert those who you have had close contact with – and those in your household should start a period of self-isolation for 14 days since symptoms began.

A list of scenarios and how long you should self-isolate for can be found on the Suffolk County Council testing website.

Links to the Home, But Not Alone service are also available on the website.

How do you book a test?

Tests can be booked via the government’s online portal or by calling the new dedicated 119 number.

Essential workers can also book for priority testing, alongside those working in care homes – including asymptomatic carers.

In Waveney, tests for key workers such as teachers and those working in transport are eligible for free testing outside of the government’s testing capability.

The tests, offered by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, can be applied for via its website.

Government guidance states tests need to be carried out within the first five days of symptoms appearing in order to be the most effective.