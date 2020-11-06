Where mobile coronavirus testing stations will visit next week
PUBLISHED: 06:00 07 November 2020
Archant
Mobile coronavirus testing stations will again be visiting towns in Suffolk and Essex in the country’s first full week of the second lockdown.
The G4S run testing stations, organised by the Suffolk Resilience Forum, are visiting 10 towns across Suffolk, while further stations are also visiting two major towns in north Essex.
The stations run alongside the permanent regional testing site at Copdock, which remains open seven days a week between 8am and 7pm.
All tests must be booked via the government’s online coronavirus portal, or by calling the dedicated 119 number.
Suffolk
Beccles – Beccles Hospital – Saturday, November 14
Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill – Tuesday, November 10 and Friday, November 13
Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, November 11 and Sunday, November 15
Framlingham – Framlingham College Leisure Centre – Thursday, November 12 and Sunday, November 15
Halesworth – North Suffolk Skills Centre – Tuesday, November 10 and Saturday, November 14
Haverhill – Meadows Car Park, Ehringsausen Way – Monday, November 9 and Thursday, November 12
Ipswich – Wharf Car Park, University of Suffolk – Monday, November 9 and Friday November 13
Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre – Monday, November 9 and Thursday, November 12
Lowestoft – Dipp Farm Playing Fields – Monday, November 9, Wednesday, November 11 and Friday, November 13
Sudbury – Great Cornard Sports Centre – Wednesday, November 11 and Saturday, November 14
Essex
Clacton-on-Sea – Hazelmere Road Car Park – Monday, November 9 and Thursday, November 12
Colchester – Colchester Football Club – Wednesday, November 11 and Sunday, November 15
Test results are said to take no longer than 72 hours to arrive, although most receive their results by the following day after taking a test.
Should test results return negative, the person who has been tested no longer has to self-isolate – so long as they, or anyone else in their household or support bubble do not remain unwell.
