Where mobile coronavirus testing stations will visit next week

PUBLISHED: 06:00 07 November 2020

Mobile coronavirus testing stations continue to visit Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mobile coronavirus testing stations continue to visit Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Mobile coronavirus testing stations will again be visiting towns in Suffolk and Essex in the country’s first full week of the second lockdown.

The G4S run testing stations, organised by the Suffolk Resilience Forum, are visiting 10 towns across Suffolk, while further stations are also visiting two major towns in north Essex.

The stations run alongside the permanent regional testing site at Copdock, which remains open seven days a week between 8am and 7pm.

All tests must be booked via the government’s online coronavirus portal, or by calling the dedicated 119 number.

Suffolk

Beccles – Beccles Hospital – Saturday, November 14

Bury St Edmunds – Disused recycling centre, Rougham Hill – Tuesday, November 10 and Friday, November 13

Eye – Hartismere Hospital – Wednesday, November 11 and Sunday, November 15

Framlingham – Framlingham College Leisure Centre – Thursday, November 12 and Sunday, November 15

Halesworth – North Suffolk Skills Centre – Tuesday, November 10 and Saturday, November 14

Haverhill – Meadows Car Park, Ehringsausen Way – Monday, November 9 and Thursday, November 12

Ipswich – Wharf Car Park, University of Suffolk – Monday, November 9 and Friday November 13

Leiston – Leiston Leisure Centre – Monday, November 9 and Thursday, November 12

Lowestoft – Dipp Farm Playing Fields – Monday, November 9, Wednesday, November 11 and Friday, November 13

Sudbury – Great Cornard Sports Centre – Wednesday, November 11 and Saturday, November 14

Essex

Clacton-on-Sea – Hazelmere Road Car Park – Monday, November 9 and Thursday, November 12

Colchester – Colchester Football Club – Wednesday, November 11 and Sunday, November 15

Test results are said to take no longer than 72 hours to arrive, although most receive their results by the following day after taking a test.

Should test results return negative, the person who has been tested no longer has to self-isolate – so long as they, or anyone else in their household or support bubble do not remain unwell.

