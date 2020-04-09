E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plight of Suffolk Punch remains critical as concerns rise over impact of coronavirus on breeding

PUBLISHED: 17:05 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 09 April 2020

The birth of foals like Coppermantle Big Stig is critical to the future of the breed Picture: STEFF EVANS

The birth of foals like Coppermantle Big Stig is critical to the future of the breed Picture: STEFF EVANS

Archant

New data shows that Suffolk’s iconic animal, the Suffolk Punch, remains critically endangered.

Coppermantle Big Stig who was born last month Picture: STEFF EVANSCoppermantle Big Stig who was born last month Picture: STEFF EVANS

The figures come from The Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), the trust works across the country to monitor the population of rare livestock and horses.

Breed societies help them estimate the number of breeding females of each species.

Each year they release a ‘Watchlist’ of species that are at risk of dying out.

The Suffolk Punch remains on the critical section of the watchlist meaning that there are less than 300 breeding mares in the country.

Each year, around 50 births are needed to improve the fortunes of the breed; last year there were 33 births.

There was one small glimmer of hope in the list; the data showed that the number of breeding Suffolk Punch females had increased by over 5% in the past year.

A spokesman for the Suffolk Horse Society said that the data, which was based on last year’s figures looked positive but that a new hurdle was now facing them.

“The concern is getting our mares covered,” said the spokesman.

You may also want to watch:

“Moving stallions and mares around is an issue owners are now facing.”

If the horses cannot be moved around then it will be difficult to ensure new foals next year.

The society are getting daily calls about the issue and are working hard to help owners.

“We want to save this breed,” said the spokesman.

“It’s positive news that foal numbers were up last year.

“We want to keep that positive.”

So far in 2020 five Suffolk Punch foals have been born, with many of these in Suffolk.

The first was Coppermantle Big Stig in the middle of March.

READ MORE: First-time Suffolk Punch mum gives birth

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

19 firms trading during coronavirus lockdown told to close

19 Suffolk companies trading during the coronavirus lockdown have been told to close by Trading Standards (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

10 more people die after contracting coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

10 more patients have died in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Enjoy Suffolk’s wildlife – but lockdown unlikely to impact natural world

Suffolk Wildlife Trust's reserves like Redgrave and Lopham Fen are closed. File picture: GREGG BROWN

Salvage operation begins as fire breaks out at Victorian hall

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze that started in the roof of Hawstead Hall in west Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Plight of Suffolk Punch remains critical as concerns rise over impact of coronavirus on breeding

The birth of foals like Coppermantle Big Stig is critical to the future of the breed Picture: STEFF EVANS
Drive 24