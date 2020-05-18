E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus’ devastating impact could knock back tourism until next year

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 May 2020

Aldeburgh beach remained quiet over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Aldeburgh beach remained quiet over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Tourism chiefs are warning of the devastating impact that businessses could face due to the coronavirus crisis with some of them facing the prospect of not being able to open at all this year.

Pete Waters of Visit East Anglia said the impact of coronavirus had been devastating for the tourism industry Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPete Waters of Visit East Anglia said the impact of coronavirus had been devastating for the tourism industry Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But there remained hope that some Suffolk businesses, such as those involved in self-catering accomodation and camping could re-open later this season.

“The pandemic has been devastating for tourism businesses and staff and it’s unlikely things will get back to normal any time soon,” said Pete Waters, executive director of Visit East of England.

“Some are looking at a three Winter scenario – the potential of not opening until next year with no trade in 2020 at all.

“Government financial packages have been welcomed, and undoubtedly helped many survive, but we would ask for a tourism-specific VAT exemption to ensure businesses can get through to next year.”

Some streets remained quiet in Aldeburgh this weekend despite restrictions being eased Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSome streets remained quiet in Aldeburgh this weekend despite restrictions being eased Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A report from the Suffolk Coast Destination Management Organisation (DMO) suggested that in 2018 nearly 15,000 people in east Suffolk alone, worked in tourism and relied on the industry for their income.

Chiara Saunders, chief officer at Citizen’s Advice in Leiston, Saxmundham and the surrounding areas said the lack of business in the area to date may prove a challenge later in the year.

“Our people rely on the Easter to summer period to make the bulk of their income and they are going to still have to get through winter,” said Mrs Saunders.

Despite concerns, however, there are signs that some parts of the industry may be able to return in a new socially distant form.

“Hopefully, if people are responsible, and lockdown relaxed further, we can see self-catering accommodation, camping, Broads cruisers and the like opening their doors again very soon” said Mr Waters.

“We’re already seeing an uplift in traffic to the Visit Suffolk site so that’s a sure sign that people are starting to think about planning trips.”

Annie Willey, from the Suffolk Coast DMO, expressed optimism about what could be achieved by some parts of the industry.

“The picture is changing rapidly, some campsites and self catering businesses are hoping to be able to claw back some seasonal income if they can open in July, but we’ll just have to see what the recently relaxed restrictions mean in terms of R, to see if it will be possible,” said Mrs Willey.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Beware fake medicine offering coronavirus ‘miracle cure’, patients warned

People have been warned about fake medicines claiming to treat coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How every League One club wants the remainder of the season to be decided

Darragh MacAnthony (Peterborough), Joey Barton (Fleetwood) and Phil Parkinson (Sunderland) have all had their say on how League One should be completed. Picture: PA

Coronavirus’ devastating impact could knock back tourism until next year

Aldeburgh beach remained quiet over the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Jail spell for domestic abuser with history of throttling partners

Shaun Davey was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24