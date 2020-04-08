E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘We couldn’t say goodbye’ – Family distraught after dad, 62, dies day after showing coronavirus symptoms

PUBLISHED: 06:00 09 April 2020

Dean Greenaway, who died after contracting Covid-19, pictured with his daughter Kayleigh (left), son Jamie and partner of 24 years Michelle. Picture: MICHELLE JOYCE

Dean Greenaway, who died after contracting Covid-19, pictured with his daughter Kayleigh (left), son Jamie and partner of 24 years Michelle. Picture: MICHELLE JOYCE

MICHELLE JOYCE

Dean Greenaway, a “fun and loving” father who was “Manchester United mad”, has sadly died after contracting Covid-19 while living at an Ipswich care home.

The former handyman, aged 62, died on Monday, March 30 after being admitted to Ipswich Hospital with symptoms of Covid-19 less than 24 hours earlier.

According to his partner Michelle Joyce – who is the mother of his two youngest children, Kayleigh, 21, and Jamie, 13 – tests confirmed Mr Greenaway had the virus a few days after his death.

Mr Greenaway, who loved gardening and fishing, had moved to St Osyth, from London 18 years ago and worked as a bricklayer, painter and decorator.

He had spent the last three years of his life in a care home in Ipswich following an operation which left him with brain damage.

Ms Joyce, Dean’s partner of 24 years, says she was “devastated” and shocked at how Mr Greenaway had deteriorated so quickly.

She said: “I can’t get my head around his death, he was such a lovely man and I am truly heartbroken.

“He was fun, loving, he was Manchester United mad, and he loved the outdoors.”

When he was taken to hospital, Mr Greenaway was struggling to breathe and Ms Joyce says he was relying on 15 litres of oxygen.

She said the care home, like many others across the country, had gone into lockdown three weeks ago and her regular visits to see Dean had been stopped as he was classed as being vulnerable due to only having one lung.

“It’s sad to think we didn’t get to see him and we couldn’t say goodbye,” said Ms Joyce, who was only able to visit Mr Greenaway in the mortuary the day after he died.

Ms Joyce and her children have since gone into isolation as a precautionary measure and have not been able to see any other members of their family.

Speaking of the “love of her life”, she said: “He loved being in the garden, he loved sunbathing and he was a big fan of the outdoors.

“He was a great dad to Kayleigh, Jamie and his two older children Aimee and Dean.”

Ms Joyce is urging people to listen to the government’s advice to stay at home and says this “could have happened to anybody”.

“Never in a million years did I think this would happen,” she admitted.

Mr Greenaway’s funeral will be held at the beginning of May and will be attended by his immediate family.

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

