Over 1,000 people in the UK have coronavirus

New data about the coronavirus has been released Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire PA Wire

Latest Government figures have shown that the number of people with coronavirus has risen to 1,140.

It's not clear at this stage how many of these cases are in the East of England or Suffolk at this stage. Further breakdowns on the figures are expected this afternoon.

The number of people in the UK who have died from the condition is now 21.

Suffolk still only has one case at this stage; a traveller who had recently returned from Italy.

It is not known who the person is or where they are being treated at this time.