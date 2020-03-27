Almost 200 more coronavirus deaths as 3,000 more test positive for COVID-19

The latest government figures have been published. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The UK has seen the biggest rise so far of coronavirus deaths and cases - as almost 3,000 more tested positive in the last 24 hours and nearly 200 lost their lives.

The Department of Health and Social Care released the latest figures, which show 113,777 people have now been tested for COVID-19.

In total 14,579 of those tests have been positive, an increase of 2,921.

In the last 24 hours, 181 people have lost their lives to coronavirus - taking the total number of deaths up to 759.

The government has ordered a nationwide shutdown for the next three weeks in the hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.

