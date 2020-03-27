E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Almost 200 more coronavirus deaths as 3,000 more test positive for COVID-19

PUBLISHED: 14:34 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 27 March 2020

The latest government figures have been published. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The latest government figures have been published. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The UK has seen the biggest rise so far of coronavirus deaths and cases - as almost 3,000 more tested positive in the last 24 hours and nearly 200 lost their lives.

The Department of Health and Social Care released the latest figures, which show 113,777 people have now been tested for COVID-19.

In total 14,579 of those tests have been positive, an increase of 2,921.

MORE: Health Secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

In the last 24 hours, 181 people have lost their lives to coronavirus - taking the total number of deaths up to 759.

Embed:

The government has ordered a nationwide shutdown for the next three weeks in the hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.

JOIN our Facebook group for more updates on coronavirus in Suffolk

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Almost 200 more coronavirus deaths as 3,000 more test positive for COVID-19

The latest government figures have been published. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Cup Finals scheduled for Ipswich Town likely to be hosted at other grounds when football restarts

Suffolk FA finals may take place at other grounds

‘After a few weeks, your background as a player doesn’t inspire them’ - Ex-defender on ‘leader’ Lambert’s management style

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been called a 'leader' by former player Jens Berthel Askou. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24