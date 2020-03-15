Coronavirus: 200 more recorded cases in UK as total diagnosed rises to 1,372

New national figures have been released on the number of people with coronavirus Picture: Hollie Adams/PA Wire

More than 200 extra people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK since yesterday, latest national figures have shown.

The numbers, which are updated daily, show that 1,372 people have the virus in the UK.

This is an increase of 232 from Saturday, when the figures surpassed 1,000 cases.

In total, 35 people are known to have died from coronavirus in the UK as the government confirmed 14 more deaths today.

Regional figures are expected later today.

So far 43 people have been confirmed to have the disease in the East of England, including one in Suffolk.

