Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

National newspaper reports that Suffolk is one area which could face a local lockdown because of a rise in the number of coronavirus cases is based on just one extra test result.

Pillar 2 data collects test results from regional centres, such as the London Road Park and Ride hub near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Pillar 2 data collects test results from regional centres, such as the London Road Park and Ride hub near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The county had, in fact, one of the lowest rates of coronavirus cases in the country last week.

Suffolk was named in national newspapers as one of 36 local authorities that have recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases and could go into lockdown again like Leicester.

Public health data shows that Suffolk had two positive coronavirus tests between June 13 and 19, and the following week, it had three.

A report in the Daily Telegraph, which has been widely reproduced, used this data to determine which places are at risk.

But it is flawed.

The figures used, from Public Health England (PHE), only cover so-called Pillar 1 test results which are tests from hospitals, and those carried out on NHS and care staff.

Health secretary Matt Hancock announced that Leicester had actually had far more positive test results than shown in public data Picture: PIPPA FOWLES/DOWNING STREET/CROWN COPYRIGHT Health secretary Matt Hancock announced that Leicester had actually had far more positive test results than shown in public data Picture: PIPPA FOWLES/DOWNING STREET/CROWN COPYRIGHT

A second set of figures called Pillar 2 gives a much more detailed picture of recent infections. It includes tests results from the wider population and regional centres, such as the Copdock Park and Ride centre.

These local case numbers have not been published, despite pressure from doctors, councils and public health experts on the government.

However, Public Health England has published numbers using Pillar one and Pillar two data to show the average number of cases per 100,000 people in each county and council area.

In Suffolk, the latest data shows that in the week up to June 25, there were just 1.5 positive test results per 100,000 people.

That meant Suffolk was the 131st lowest out of 150 council areas in England for infections.

As a comparison, Norfolk had 4.3 cases and Leicester, where authorities have extended a lockdown, had 140.

Analysis by the Financial Times shows Leicester’s peak in cases can only be seen in Pillar 2 data, not Pillar 1, adding to calls for case numbers to be published for every area.

The British Medical Association (BMA) implored the Government to ensure local leaders were given timely information about cases in their area to help contain the spread of the virus.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the BMA Council, said: “The Prime Minister has talked about a ‘whack a mole’ strategy to tackle local outbreaks, but this is no use if the people leading the response on the ground - be they public health teams or local leaders - are not given the most accurate up-to-date data possible.

“This is crucial to allow swift action and to protect lives and the health service, and something that is not happening right now.”

A man wearing a protective visor crosses the road on mobility scooter in Leicester as the city became the first UK location to be subjected to a local lockdown, after a spike in coronavirus cases Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire A man wearing a protective visor crosses the road on mobility scooter in Leicester as the city became the first UK location to be subjected to a local lockdown, after a spike in coronavirus cases Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Labour MP Yvette Cooper tweeted: “Our local public health teams, council, NHS doctors & managers in Wakefield have had to fight for months to try to get this data.

“In public health crisis, most important thing is knowing where infection is. Appalling & incomprehensible that basic info hasn’t been provided.”

Responding to concerns about the handling of the Leicester situation, a government spokesman said: “In line with standard practice, PHE begin continuously sharing data with the local director of public health as soon as a spike in cases was identified.

“Last week we also started securely sharing postcode-level testing data with all local authorities including Leicester, so it is available to them continuously and at any time.”

Suffolk public health has also been contacted for comment.