Highest number of new UK coronavirus cases reported as more than 700 fall ill

The UK has seen the highest number of people test positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

More than 700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK in the last 24 hours – the highest rise during the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As of 9am Friday, March 20, 3,983 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus – a rise of 714 cases compared to the same time Thursday.

MORE: Follow all of our coronavirus updates here

The NHS carried out 2,355 new tests, bringing the total number of those tested to 66,976.

Sadly, 177 of those who have tested positive have since died.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for the latest updates

Regional figures are yet to be released by Public Health England, although are expected later in the day.

MORE: All pubs, restaurants and cafes to close indefinitely