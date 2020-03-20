E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Highest number of new UK coronavirus cases reported as more than 700 fall ill

PUBLISHED: 18:04 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:04 20 March 2020

The UK has seen the highest number of people test positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

The UK has seen the highest number of people test positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

More than 700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK in the last 24 hours – the highest rise during the pandemic.

As of 9am Friday, March 20, 3,983 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus – a rise of 714 cases compared to the same time Thursday.

The NHS carried out 2,355 new tests, bringing the total number of those tested to 66,976.

Sadly, 177 of those who have tested positive have since died.

Regional figures are yet to be released by Public Health England, although are expected later in the day.

