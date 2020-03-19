Number of people with coronavirus in the UK rises by more than 600

More than 3,200 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, Public Health England has confirmed

The latest government figures have shown that there are now 3,229 cases of coronavirus in the UK.

The new figures released by Public Health England show 603 new cases were confirmed in the country as of 9am Thursday, May 19, after a record 8,360 tests were completed. The number of people who have died after testing positive for the virus now stands at 144.

Those who have died in England were aged between 47 and 96 years old and had underlying health conditions, according to NHS England.

Regional and county figures are expected later on in the day.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that there were 10 cases of coronavirus in Suffolk.

