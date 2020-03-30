E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk reaches 100 as figures continue to rise

PUBLISHED: 16:59 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 30 March 2020

The Town Hall in Ipswich has been closed in response to Coronavirus and the Prime Minister's statement on March 16th Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Town Hall in Ipswich has been closed in response to Coronavirus and the Prime Minister's statement on March 16th Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The number of patients who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Suffolk now sits at 100 after 13 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The data, released by the Public Health England today, March 30, show that the number in Suffolk has now reached three figures.

Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

In Essex, the number of confirmed cases has now increased by 57, up to 301.

The total number of cases in the East of England increased by 200, up from 1,139 to 1,339.

It is not known who the people are or where they are being treated at this time.

MORE: Follow all of our coronavirus coverage here

The total number of deaths in the UK rose to 1,408 today, with the Department of Health and Social Care announcing that more than 150 people in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have died due to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Latest data shows that the number of people with the disease in the UK now stands at 22,141.

MORE: Join our coronavirus Facebook group here

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Patient with no underlying health conditions dies at hospital from coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk reaches 100 as figures continue to rise

The Town Hall in Ipswich has been closed in response to Coronavirus and the Prime Minister's statement on March 16th Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New £74,000 community fund launched to help those in need

East Suffolk Council's headquarters. Picture: Thomas Chapman

2 Sisters seeks 100 more workers at East Anglian sites as it ramps up production amid crisis

2 Sisters Food Group in Flixton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24