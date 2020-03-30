Breaking

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk reaches 100 as figures continue to rise

The Town Hall in Ipswich has been closed in response to Coronavirus and the Prime Minister's statement on March 16th Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The number of patients who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Suffolk now sits at 100 after 13 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The data, released by the Public Health England today, March 30, show that the number in Suffolk has now reached three figures.

Despite the official daily figures it is widely accepted that there are more unconfirmed cases across the region and the country.

In Essex, the number of confirmed cases has now increased by 57, up to 301.

The total number of cases in the East of England increased by 200, up from 1,139 to 1,339.

It is not known who the people are or where they are being treated at this time.

The total number of deaths in the UK rose to 1,408 today, with the Department of Health and Social Care announcing that more than 150 people in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have died due to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Latest data shows that the number of people with the disease in the UK now stands at 22,141.

