Four more coronavirus-related deaths in region

There have been four more deaths of patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed the deaths of two coronavirus patients in their care on Friday.

The ages of the patients, where they died and if they had any underlying health conditions has not yet been confirmed.

The trust responsible for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds also confirmed the deaths of the two more patients on Friday.

There have now been 315 deaths related to Covid-19 at ESNEFT’s hospitals, with the death toll at West Suffolk Hospital currently at 63.

