Four new coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

PUBLISHED: 20:26 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:33 14 March 2020

The number of coronavirus cases has risen to over 1,000 today. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA Wire

Latest government figures have shown that the number of people with coronavirus in the East of England has risen by four - but there are no new cases in Suffolk.

The government's daily update showed four new cases in our region with the figure now at 43, up from 39.

The data covers the whole of the East of England, which includes Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and a number of other counties.

Since the outbreak began there has only been one case of the disease has been confirmed in Suffolk.

The patient had recently returned to the country from Italy.

It is not known who the person is or where they are being treated at this time.

So far 21 people are known to have died from the disease in the UK - ten of those deaths have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Latest data shows that the number of people with the disease in the UK now stands at 1,140.

