Three more coronavirus-related deaths in region

PUBLISHED: 15:22 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 26 May 2020

Three more people have died with coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

There have been three more deaths related to coronavirus in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed the deaths of two patients being treated for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The ages of the patients, which hospital they died at and whether they had any underlying health conditions is yet to be confirmed by the trust.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which manages West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, have confirmed the death of one more coronavirus patient.

Tuesday’s figures take the number of people who have died with coronavirus at ESNEFT’s hospitals to 320, with the death toll at West Suffolk Hospital currently at 67.

