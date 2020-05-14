Hospital trust reports another coronavirus-related death

One more person who was being treated for coronavirus has died, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) has reported.

The trust, which manages both Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed the death of one coronavirus patient in their care on Thursday.

Where the patient died, their age and if they had any underlying health conditions is yet to be confirmed by the trust.

There were no deaths reported on Thursday at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

The most recent figures takes the number of people who have died with coronavirus at ESNEFT’s hospitals to 301, while 52 people have died at West Suffolk Hospital.

