One more person dies with coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:16 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 12 June 2020

One more person has died with Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One more person has died with Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

There has been one more confirmed death of a patient being treated for Covid-19 in Suffolk and north Essex.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, confirmed the death of a patient with coronavirus on Friday.

ESNEFT are yet to confirm the age of the patient, whether they had any underlying health conditions and which hospital they died at.

There have been no further confirmed deaths of patients being treated for the virus at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

The death of the patient confirmed on Friday takes the number of people who have died at ESNEFT’s hospitals to 340.

The coronavirus death toll for West Suffolk Hospital remains at 78.

Topic Tags:

