E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

No new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:23 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 25 June 2020

Holidays are going to look a bit different this year with coronavirus restrictions in place Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holidays are going to look a bit different this year with coronavirus restrictions in place Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have reported no new deaths of patients being treated for coronavirus.

Neither East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, or West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust reported any more deaths related to Covid-19 on Thursday.

The number of people who have died with the virus at ESNEFT’s hospitals remains at 346, while the death toll for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds is still 79.

Suffolk currently has 1,548 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the number for Essex 3,406.

The coronavirus lockdown, which was introduced on March 23, is set to be relaxed further on July 4 to allow for restaurants and pubs to reopen and multiple households to gather indoors.

MORE: What is allowed? New lockdown rules explained

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has recalled an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane. Picture; PA

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Lambert stepped aside and Roy went crazy... I’m still traumatised’ - former Town striker Bent on ex-boss Keane

Former Ipswich Town striker Darren Bent has recalled an incident at Aston Villa in 2014 involving current Town boss Paul Lambert and ex-Blues manager Roy Keane. Picture; PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Port detainees kept too long in poor conditions, watchdog report finds

The holding room at Felixstowe pictured during an unannounced inspection Picture: HMI PRISONS

Garbutt’s Everton release confirmed

Luke Garbutt's Ipswich Town career started with a bang as he scored the winner at Burton Albion on the opening day. Picture Pagepix

Train involved in near-miss with cars at crossing

A user-operated crossing at Worlingham near Beccles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

More than 2,000 drivers clocked speeding in Suffolk during two weeks in lockdown

Suffolk police caught more than 2,100 speeding motorists during the two-week campaign Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA

No new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

Holidays are going to look a bit different this year with coronavirus restrictions in place Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN