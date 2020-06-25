No new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

Hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex have reported no new deaths of patients being treated for coronavirus.

Neither East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, or West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust reported any more deaths related to Covid-19 on Thursday.

The number of people who have died with the virus at ESNEFT’s hospitals remains at 346, while the death toll for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds is still 79.

Suffolk currently has 1,548 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with the number for Essex 3,406.

The coronavirus lockdown, which was introduced on March 23, is set to be relaxed further on July 4 to allow for restaurants and pubs to reopen and multiple households to gather indoors.

