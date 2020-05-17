E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two more people die with coronavirus in region’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 14:25 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 17 May 2020

Two more people have died with coronavirus in hospitals throughout Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There have been two more deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, reported one further death of a patient being treated for coronavirus on Sunday.

It is not yet known which hospital the patient died at.

Meanwhile, the trust responsible for West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds also reported one more death this afternoon.

The ages of both patients and whether they had any underlying health conditions has not yet been confirmed.

Sunday’s updated figures have taken the number of people who have died with coronavirus at ESNEFT’s hospitals to 306, with 58 people sadly passing away at West Suffolk Hospital.

