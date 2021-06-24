News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Walk-in vaccine bus offers Covid jabs - no appointment needed

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:08 AM June 24, 2021   
The modified bus will visit Suffolk communities with low Covid vaccine uptake rates

The coronavirus vaccine bus will be in Colchester this weekend, meaning people will be able to get their first or second Pfizer jab - Credit: NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG

A Covid vaccine bus is offering walk-in jabs in Colchester this weekend, with no appointment necessary.

People will be able to get their first or second Pfizer vaccines at the Colchester Food and Drink Festival, in Lower Castle Park.

The bus will be there between 10am and 5.30pm on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

The government is due to release the latest figures later today on how many people have had the coronavirus vaccine so far.

Latest figures show more young people in Suffolk and north-east Essex have been vaccinated against Covid than almost anywhere else in the country.

The area is ranked second for the percentage of 16 to 24-year-olds who have had both doses of the Covid vaccine, with 15.3% now fully vaccinated.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, the 25 to 29 bracket has also seen a surge in jabs - with 22.4% of people in that age group having had both doses.


Most Read

  1. 1 Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with Under-23s
  2. 2 League One side showing strong interest in Ipswich youngster Lankester
  3. 3 Town show Jacobs interest but injury holds up potential deal
  1. 4 Man in 50s dies following crash on Suffolk border
  2. 5 Head chef frustrated after 13 'no shows'
  3. 6 Mike Bacon: We needed an enormous brush.... And it looks like we are getting one!
  4. 7 Rubbish dumped on A14 approach road
  5. 8 Man dies following stabbing in Bury St Edmunds
  6. 9 Ipswich Town's 2021/22 League One fixtures revealed as Blues start at home
  7. 10 New beginnings, old faces and a return home - what to look for on 'fixtures day'
Suffolk Live
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ormiston Academy Sudbury posted videos to say goodbye to Year 11 and Year 13 students

Video

Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Darren Bent has been openly critical of former Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert

Football

'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on former Ipswich boss Lambert

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
EADT ESSEXTraffic chaos on the A12 after an accident at Marks Tey.Pic: Clifford Hicks30/

A12 | Updated

A12 re-opens after man seriously hurt in two-car crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

A12

Man in 40s dies following A12 crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus