Walk-in vaccine bus offers Covid jabs - no appointment needed
A Covid vaccine bus is offering walk-in jabs in Colchester this weekend, with no appointment necessary.
People will be able to get their first or second Pfizer vaccines at the Colchester Food and Drink Festival, in Lower Castle Park.
The bus will be there between 10am and 5.30pm on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.
The government is due to release the latest figures later today on how many people have had the coronavirus vaccine so far.
Latest figures show more young people in Suffolk and north-east Essex have been vaccinated against Covid than almost anywhere else in the country.
The area is ranked second for the percentage of 16 to 24-year-olds who have had both doses of the Covid vaccine, with 15.3% now fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the 25 to 29 bracket has also seen a surge in jabs - with 22.4% of people in that age group having had both doses.
