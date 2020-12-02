E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Who is likely to get the new coronavirus vaccine first?

PUBLISHED: 15:53 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 02 December 2020

Elderly people in care homes and their carers are top of the list to receive a Covid-19 vaccine Picture: BioNTech SE 2020/PA Wire

A new coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in the UK, but who is likely to receive it first?

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has looked at data on who suffers the worst outcomes from coronavirus and who is at highest risk of death in order to decide who gets the vaccine first.

At the moment the order of priority is as below;

1. Older adults in a care home and care home workers

2. All those who are 80 years of age and over and health and social care workers

3. All those who are 75 years of age and over

4. All those who are 70 years of age and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals, excluding pregnant women and those under 18 years of age

5. All those who are 65 years of age and over

6. Adults aged 18 to 65 years in an at-risk group

7. All those aged 60 and over

8. All those aged 55 and over

9. All those aged 50 and over

The ability of the jab to be rolled out will also play a part; the approved Pfizer jab needs to be stored at temperatures of minus 70C to minus 80C.

