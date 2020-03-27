Video

WATCH: Hospital staff dance in scrubs on TikTok to lift morale

West Suffolk Hospital Staff having a dance to keep positive during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL Archant

Health workers at West Suffolk Hospital have shared a video of themselves dancing and singing in an effort to keep morale up as the country faces the coronavirus battle.

Love this video by our F10 team who are looking after suspected Covid-19 patients. Takes a lot of courage. But when they had a challenging day they did this to get through #teamwork. They #StayAtWorkForYou so #PleaseStayAtHome. And if you can make this viral for them!!!! pic.twitter.com/e497dTBaup — Dr Steve Dunn (@SteveDunnCEO) March 25, 2020

The video, which was filmed on the popular app TikTok, shows staff from the hospital in Bury St Edmunds – who have been looking after patients diagnosed with Covid-19 – dancing away to Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars.

A spokesman for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: “The team spirit shown here by our wonderful F10 ward team represents so much about what makes us proud of our staff.

“Our teams, like all NHS colleagues, are being asked to step forward as the rest of the public rightly follow guidance and step back. It’s so important their morale stays lifted and we’re really grateful for all the messages of support shared from the public.

“We’ve also been overwhelmed with the generosity of our local community, who have offered support to staff with everything from food delivery offers to free accommodation. Thank you.”

The team are hoping that the video will go viral, as hundreds of other hospital staff around the country take to the video app to stay positive while they work on the frontline.

CEO of West Suffolk Hospital, Dr Steve Dunn, tweeted the video and praised his staff for their courage and teamwork.

Last night, there were emotional scenes across Suffolk as families came out on to their doorsteps to clap NHS workers for their incredible work during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was even supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who shared a sweet video of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping for NHS carers.

It is now hoped the #ClapForTheNHS will be a weekly event.

