WATCH: Hospital staff dance in scrubs on TikTok to lift morale

PUBLISHED: 12:56 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 27 March 2020

West Suffolk Hospital Staff having a dance to keep positive during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

West Suffolk Hospital Staff having a dance to keep positive during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

Health workers at West Suffolk Hospital have shared a video of themselves dancing and singing in an effort to keep morale up as the country faces the coronavirus battle.

The video, which was filmed on the popular app TikTok, shows staff from the hospital in Bury St Edmunds – who have been looking after patients diagnosed with Covid-19 – dancing away to Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars.

A spokesman for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: “The team spirit shown here by our wonderful F10 ward team represents so much about what makes us proud of our staff.

“Our teams, like all NHS colleagues, are being asked to step forward as the rest of the public rightly follow guidance and step back. It’s so important their morale stays lifted and we’re really grateful for all the messages of support shared from the public.

“We’ve also been overwhelmed with the generosity of our local community, who have offered support to staff with everything from food delivery offers to free accommodation. Thank you.”

The team are hoping that the video will go viral, as hundreds of other hospital staff around the country take to the video app to stay positive while they work on the frontline.

CEO of West Suffolk Hospital, Dr Steve Dunn, tweeted the video and praised his staff for their courage and teamwork.

Last night, there were emotional scenes across Suffolk as families came out on to their doorsteps to clap NHS workers for their incredible work during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was even supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who shared a sweet video of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping for NHS carers.

It is now hoped the #ClapForTheNHS will be a weekly event.

More: NHS clap for carers brings tears to people’s eyes

So get sharing the video and support your NHS staff!

More: Join our Facebook group for all the latest coronavirus updates in the area

