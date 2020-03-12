E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Entries delayed for Woodbridge 10k following coronavirus concerns

PUBLISHED: 19:00 12 March 2020

Hundreds of runners took part in last year's Woodbridge 10K Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One of the county's most popular races has postponed entries because of coronavirus.

The Woodbridge 10k, which this year marks its 39th event, sees hundreds of runners take to the streets of the riverside town each year.

This year the event is due to take place on May 17.

Entries were supposed to open on March 14, but as a result of the virus organisers have now delayed this.

They remain hopeful that the event itself will still go ahead as planned.

In a statement on the race's website, race director Dave Alley said: 'We're all wondering how the Coronavirus outbreak is going to impact our day to day lives, and for the Shufflers, this means thinking ahead to the Woodbridge 10K.

'We're hoping that the race will be able to go ahead as planned, but at the moment we just don't know. We're therefore delaying our race entries, so we won't open as planned on 14th March.

'In the meantime, we're keeping a close watch on the situation, and we are hoping to be able to open entries in April. But we will follow government advice, which may mean that we have to postpone the race (and entries).

'We appreciate that you won't want to miss out on the chance to race, so please be assured that we will keep our Facebook page up to date with any news, as well as the FAQ page on our website.

'We're sorry that we have had to take this step, but we think it's important to manage the expectations of our running community. As you know the Woodbridge 10K is run entirely by volunteers, and we trust that you will bear with us as we work towards the best outcome.'

