Inquest to open into Corrie McKeague’s death – despite his body not being found

PUBLISHED: 12:27 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 05 November 2020

Corrie McKeague, who disappeared following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016 Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Corrie McKeague, who disappeared following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016 Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

An inquest into the death of RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague is set to begin next year – despite his body having not yet been found.

Corrie McKeague's family have applied for an inquest to be held. Pictured is his mother, Nicola Urquhart Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCorrie McKeague's family have applied for an inquest to be held. Pictured is his mother, Nicola Urquhart Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Following an application to England’s chief coroner by Mr McKeague’s family, the senior coroner of Suffolk has been directed to hold an inquest into his death – which is believed to have happened following a night out on September 24, 2016.

The serviceman, who was based at RAF Honington, was last seen on CCTV entering a bin loading area behind a row of shops in Bury St Edmunds that day.

Extensive searches across the county have been carried out since the then 23-year-old’s disappearance, although his body has never been found.

An investigation included two searches of a landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire, while the entire investigation is said to have cost several million pounds.

Corrie McKeague search at the Milton Landfill site in Cambridgeshire Pictures: GREGG BROWNCorrie McKeague search at the Milton Landfill site in Cambridgeshire Pictures: GREGG BROWN

A pre-inquest review hearing is due to be held in early 2021, with the full inquest set to follow later in the year.

Under the Coroner’s and Justice Act 2009, inquests can be held in the absence of a body if a senior coroner has reason to believe a death has occurred in their area, or when the circumstances of a death are such that an investigation should be held.

