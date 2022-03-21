News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jurors begin deliberations in Corrie McKeague inquest

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:24 PM March 21, 2022
Corrie McKeague was based at RAF Honington near Bury St Edmunds

Jurors in the inquest into the death of Corrie McKeague have begun their deliberations.

Mr McKeague, who was based at RAF Honington in Suffolk, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of September 24, 2016 after a night out in Bury St Edmunds.

He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am entering a service area behind a Greggs store, where police believe he climbed into a bin, which was then tipped into a waste lorry.

His body has never been found.

Corrie McKeague on CCTV outside The Grapes pub in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel Parsley summed up the evidence in the case, heard by the jury over the last two weeks, on Monday.

He urged the 10 jurors to reach a unanimous conclusion if they can.

