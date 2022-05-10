News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Memorial at RAF Honington planned for gunner Corrie Mckeague

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:51 AM May 10, 2022
Updated: 10:31 AM May 10, 2022
Corrie McKeague was based at RAF Honington near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk - Credit: Archant/Contributed

A Suffolk airbase is working with the family of former RAF gunner Corrie McKeague to plan a memorial to honour him.

Mr McKeague, who was based at RAF Honington in west Suffolk, was 23 years old when he disappeared in the early hours of September 24, 2016 after a night out in Bury St Edmunds.

A jury inquest in March concluded that Mr McKeague died after he got into a bin which was tipped into a waste lorry

Following the inquest the coroner at his inquest, Nigel Parsley, sent a report to four organisations to prevent any future deaths.

Mr McKeague's mother Nicola Urquhart has met with senior officials at RAF Honington to discuss the memorial service. 

An RAF Honington spokesman said: "The thoughts of all of us at RAF Honington remain with Corrie’s family, friends and colleagues. 

"We are working closely with Mrs Urquhart and the details of a memorial for Corrie will be confirmed in due course."

