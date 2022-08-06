Corrie McKeague's family attend memorial service at his former base

The RAF paid tribute to gunner Corrie McKeague as family and friends attended a memorial service held for him at his former base in Suffolk.

Mr McKeague, an airman from Fife, was 23 years old when he vanished in the early hours of September 24, 2016, on a night out in Bury St Edmunds.

His body has never been recovered, with an inquest held earlier this year recording in a narrative conclusion that Mr McKeague got into a bin that was then emptied into a waste lorry.

Brother Daroch McKeague (second left) and mother Nicola Urquhart attend Corrie McKeague's memorial service - Credit: PA

Mr McKeague died at about 4.20am in Bury St Edmunds as a result of “compression asphyxia in association with multiple injuries”, jurors at the inquest recorded.

His mother Nicola Urquhart greeted mourners outside the church at RAF Honington, where he was stationed, on Saturday morning as the City of Norwich Pipe Band played ahead of the service.

Mr McKeague’s brother Daroch McKeague and sister-in-law Cloe McKeague were among those to appear at the ceremony at 11am.

Mr McKeague was originally from Fife in Scotland - Credit: PA

Attendees were pictured wearing yellow, blue and green after the family encouraged mourners to wear bright colours to the service.

Group Captain Dutch Holland, Station Commander at RAF Honington, said: "I am privileged to have the Memorial Service for SAC Corrie McKeague here today at RAF Honington where he spent his RAF Regiment career.

"This memorial service is an act of worship led by a RAF Padre and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected before, during and after this service as they remember the loss of a son, father and brother.

The gunner disappeared after a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016 - Credit: Archant

"Our thoughts continue to be with SAC McKeague’s family, friends and colleagues and all those whose lives he touched."