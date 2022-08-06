Corrie McKeague's family attend memorial service at his former base
- Credit: PA/Contributed
The RAF paid tribute to gunner Corrie McKeague as family and friends attended a memorial service held for him at his former base in Suffolk.
Mr McKeague, an airman from Fife, was 23 years old when he vanished in the early hours of September 24, 2016, on a night out in Bury St Edmunds.
His body has never been recovered, with an inquest held earlier this year recording in a narrative conclusion that Mr McKeague got into a bin that was then emptied into a waste lorry.
Mr McKeague died at about 4.20am in Bury St Edmunds as a result of “compression asphyxia in association with multiple injuries”, jurors at the inquest recorded.
His mother Nicola Urquhart greeted mourners outside the church at RAF Honington, where he was stationed, on Saturday morning as the City of Norwich Pipe Band played ahead of the service.
Mr McKeague’s brother Daroch McKeague and sister-in-law Cloe McKeague were among those to appear at the ceremony at 11am.
Attendees were pictured wearing yellow, blue and green after the family encouraged mourners to wear bright colours to the service.
Group Captain Dutch Holland, Station Commander at RAF Honington, said: "I am privileged to have the Memorial Service for SAC Corrie McKeague here today at RAF Honington where he spent his RAF Regiment career.
Most Read
- 1 Field fire breaks out in 27 acres of land in east Suffolk
- 2 Firefighters tackle 40-acre field fire near Ipswich
- 3 Driver arrested after being four times over the limit following crash
- 4 Noise warning issued due to late night fighter jet training over airbase
- 5 Fire breaks out near Suffolk caravan park
- 6 Huge fire breaks out in field near Ipswich
- 7 Ranking all 92 home shirts from the top four divisions
- 8 One of the world's largest container ships anchors off coast
- 9 'Such an honour' – Suffolk brewery scoops prestigious CAMRA award
- 10 Felixstowe port workers to strike for 8 days later this month
"This memorial service is an act of worship led by a RAF Padre and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected before, during and after this service as they remember the loss of a son, father and brother.
"Our thoughts continue to be with SAC McKeague’s family, friends and colleagues and all those whose lives he touched."