Memorial service to be held for Corrie McKeague at his former Suffolk base

A memorial service will be held to remember RAF gunner Corrie McKeague at his former base in Suffolk.

Mr McKeague was 23 years old when he vanished in the early hours of September 24, 2016, whilst on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, west Suffolk.

Earlier this year, an inquest concluded that he died after getting into a bin that was then emptied into a waste lorry.

Writing on the Find Corrie Facebook page on Monday, his mother Nicola Urquhart said that a memorial will be held for her son on August 6 at RAF Honington, where he was based prior to his death.

She said that she had “struggled to come to terms” with the findings of the inquest, but “as a family we are ready to have a memorial for Corrie”.

Corrie McKeague went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016 - Credit: PA

“The Royal Air Force are holding a military memorial for Corrie for us,” she said.

“I will never be able to thank the RAF for all they have done and tried to do for us, for all they did for Corrie.

“The memorial will be held at the church at RAF Honington.”

She said the memorial will be on Saturday, August 6 from 11am, adding: “As this is on public ground and not on the actual RAF base anyone can attend the service.”

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ms Urquhart requested that anyone who plans to attend, and is able to wear a uniform, does so.

“For all others we would ask you wear what you feel comfortable in, bright colours would be lovely to see,” she said.

The family has requested no flowers and will instead take a collection for the RAF Benevolent Fund.