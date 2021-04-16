Published: 1:59 PM April 16, 2021

Corrie McKeague, who disappeared following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016 Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of missing airman Corrie McKeague will not become an investigation into the police's handling of the case, an inquest has heard.

Corrie went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in September 2016.

The airman, who was based at RAF Honington, has not been seen since.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned in November 2020 until a pre-inquest review, which was held on Friday morning.

At the opening, Temporary Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson, from Suffolk police, told the inquest that it was believed Corrie died after climbing into an industrial bin which was then emptied into a waste lorry.

A multi-million pound investigation and searches of landfill sites revealed no trace of the gunner.

The pre-inquest review looked into the scope of the inquest and what and who might be included in the hearing.

Senior coroner for Suffolk Nigel Parsley said that the inquest would not become an inquiry into the police's handling of the case.

“I’m very minded this will not become an inquiry into the police investigation," said Mr Parsley

“There has already been an independent review of the police investigation.

“The inquest is an inappropriate place for a further review.”

Though Mr Parsley made clear that examining why certain theories were ruled out by police would be included in the hearings.

Despite debates by council, no firm date for a full inquest could be set because of concerns of dates coming around Mr McKeague's birthday and the anniversary of the date he went missing, both of which would take place in September.

The case has provisionally been listed for September 20.

Mr Parsley told the inquest that if the case does not take place in September it could take until 2022 for the case to be heard.

A further pre inquest review will be heard before the final inquest takes place.

Mr Parsley was able to confirm, however, that a jury would be sworn in to consider the case when it was heard.

The inquest will be listed as four weeks, but it is hoped to take less than three.

Corrie's father Martin McKeague attended the court in person, while Nicola Urquhart - Corrie's mother- attended by remote access.