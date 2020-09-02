Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a "sensible head on" following the discovery of bones in Sudbury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The mother of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague says it has not yet been possible for police to put her “mind at rest” following the discovery of human remains in Sudbury.

Corrie McKeague in a picture uploaded by his mother. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Corrie McKeague in a picture uploaded by his mother. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A murder inquiry was launched following the discovery of bones inside two black bins bags pulled from the River Stour around 4.35pm last Thursday.

A Home Office post-mortem examination carried out on Sunday proved inconclusive – with further forensic tests required to establish any form of identification, or cause of death.

Nicola Urquhart, whose son Corrie was last seen on CCTV entering a bin loading area on September 24, 2016, following a night out in Bury St Edmunds, has admitted she is “trying to keep a sensible head on”.

The multi-million pound investigation into the disappearance of the airman, from Fife in Scotland, was passed to cold case detectives in March 2018.

Police search the banks of the River Stour at Sudbury Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police search the banks of the River Stour at Sudbury Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mrs Urquhart, who works for Police Scotland, said: “Most times when remains or bodies have been found, the police down in Suffolk have been able to put my mind at rest that it’s not Corrie very quickly.

“After speaking to me, they’ll be able to tell me that they already think they know who the person is or for whatever reason, they know it’s not Corrie.

“Unfortunately, on this occasion, they’ve not been able to do that.

“So I think the hard thing is that, whether this is Corrie or not, this is somebody’s son or daughter – and it’s whether anybody will ever find out because they might not be able to identify who this person is.”

Mrs Urquhart admitted she has found the wait for results of the Sudbury discovery “really difficult”.

“It’s just about trying to keep a sensible head on, and not letting your head start making things up and thinking a million thoughts,” she said.

“It is really difficult just to wait until you get an answer because there’s as much chance of this not being Corrie as it being Corrie but it’s going to be someone’s son or daughter. It’s just awful.

“I know Luke Durbin’s mum will be going through exactly the same thing as I am. Wondering if it is and what’s happened to get them there.

“It’s difficult but we will get through it, we’ve just got to wait for the police to get back in touch once they do get the results.”