Dad of missing Corrie McKeague insists there is ‘no mystery’ over son’s death

The dad of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague says there is “no mystery” surrounding his son’s death ahead of an inquest opening today.

Corrie, who was stationed at RAF Honington, was last seen on CCTV entering a bin loading area behind a row of shops in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday, September 24, 2016, after a night out.

A multi-million pound investigation, which included two searches of a landfill in Milton, Cambridgeshire, yielded no trace of the RAF gunner, who was aged 23 at the time he went missing.

Suffolk police has maintained that the “most likely” scenario was that Corrie got into a bin and was emptied into a Biffa lorry before consequently ending up in the waste process.

The investigation was passed to cold case detectives in March 2018.

The force stressed that any new credible information would be followed up by officers.

Ahead of a short inquest opening today, Martin McKeague told the Scottish Sun: “I have no doubt this judge and jury will sit down and say that Corrie is missing presumed dead.

“That’s what we’re working towards, and it’s the answer we should get because of the overwhelming evidence.

“There’s no mystery here. The evidence points to the bin lorry and Corrie being in the landfill. It’s our belief that’s what happened.

“The evidence all came to the same answer. There’s nothing else, absolutely nothing else, or new going to come out at the inquest.”

Following recent speculation after the discovery of bones in a Sudbury river in August, police were able to confirm that the remains were not those of the missing airman.

Speaking to this newspaper last week, Corrie’s mother, Nicola Urquhart, said: “We are genuinely really pleased that we have been able to get an inquest.

“This is not about us trying to apportion blame.

“It’s about us as a family knowing we have done absolutely everything we can.

“I think it’s going to be difficult going through everything again.

“Ultimately, I think it will be a very positive thing for my sons and our families.”

The inquest opening today at Suffolk Coroner’s Court will be followed by a pre-inquest review hearing in early 2021.