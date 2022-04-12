News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How is the cost-of-living crisis affecting young people in Suffolk?

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 6:00 AM April 12, 2022
Energy companies' websites crashed as people tried to put their meter readings in.

The cost of living is a serious concern for many people in the UK, but younger people are feeling the pinch just that little bit more. - Credit: PA

The cost of living crisis is creating "very unsettling times" for young people, a Suffolk charity has warned.

They are being squeezed on rent, fuel and energy bills, while food costs are also rising. A recent study has already revealed rent in East Anglia was fourth most expensive region in the UK. 

The bleak financial situation is also leaving many feeling home-ownership is further out of reach.

A spokesperson from 4YP, a Suffolk young people’s charity, said: “These are very unsettling times with young people feeling the stress and strain of household budgets being squeezed. 

File photo dated 01/09/21 of an E10 petrol pump at a petrol station. Soaring inflation is continuing

Fuel prices have rocketed which hasn't helped with the fear around money in young people. - Credit: PA

“Young people who may be in work and previously used their wages to pay for days or evenings out with their friends, may find themselves using that money for bills and fuel costs."

Many of the young people 4YP supports are either living at home or homeless, with many facing challenging financial situations. 

The 4YP spokeperson added: “Young people are currently living at home for longer due to the cost-of-living increases.  

“Home-ownership can be an aspiration however; more and more young people are not feeling that this is something they will achieve.” 

This issue goes deeper than just having financial worries though, it can also bring about serious mental health difficulties in young people as they stress and fear about money. 

The charity said many young people are experiencing a lack of sleep and a lack of eating. 

“They are also experiencing issues surrounding self-care, suicidal thoughts, poor wellbeing, stress, anxiety and triggers to addiction or crime."

The spokesperson said this could impact on "friendships, work, family and bring about feelings of isolation". 

“It leads to people getting into more debt due to older bills and current bills, so mental health inevitably gets worse.” 

4YP support young people in many different aspects of life, however they have noticed a prominent increase in the demand of their services during the cost-of-living crisis. 

If you would like to know more about what services 4YP offers which could help, visit the website 4yp.org.uk/

