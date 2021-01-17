Essex County Council set to increase the cost of weddings

Published: 3:42 PM January 17, 2021

Essex County Council is set to increase the cost of a wedding - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The cost of booking weddings though Essex County Council (ECC) is set to rise as part of across-the-board increases in fees and charges levied by the council.

The cost of booking a ceremony and reception during high season on a Friday and Saturday is set to increase this year from £4,880 to £5,700.

A ceremony only wedding in high season will increase from £1,080 to £1,260.

ECC has already started developing its visitor, weddings and conference facilities at Cressing Temple which now has an in-house coordinator.

In 2019, ECC said there was “huge potential” to grow the wedding market at Cressing Temple, as well as hold more sophisticated conferences and meetings.

You may also want to watch:

It also plans to use it as a heritage destination to “really put it on the map”.

Parking charges at ECC’s country parks are also set to increase.

While hourly rates are yet to be confirmed, season tickets are going up.

Over 60’s and Blue Badge Holders Leisure Passes will go up from £51.35 to £60. Standard season tickets are going up to £75 from £67.

David Kendall, a county councillor representing Brentwood which has Weald and Thorndon country parks, said: “I would have concerns about that size of increase in parking charges.

“I’m not surprised there is an increase but I think those increases to me are well over the top.

“I don’t think it is necessary to have that amount, particularly for Brentwood residents who already pay council tax to Essex County Council and they then are having to pay on top for visits to the park.”

ECC has been asked for comment.

