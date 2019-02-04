Cost to Essex Police of US President Donald Trump’s visit revealed

Newsroom

newsroom@archant.co.uk 04 February, 2019 - 13:12

US President Donald Trump's four day visit to the UK last year cost Essex Police £1.8 (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

US President Donald Trump’s visit to Britain cost Essex Police more than £1.8million, it has been revealed.

In total, £1.86million was spent by Essex Police which oversaw the policing of Stansted Airport where Airforce One touched down.

But the overall cost of policing President Trump’s four day visit to the UK cost more than £14.2million, according to figures obtained by the Press Association.

Essex Police was one of three forces in England responsible for “hosting” Mr Trump during his visit last July.

The Home Office reimbursed £7.9 million to cover the additional costs to the three forces that “hosted” Mr Trump in England - Essex Police, the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police (TVP). The Treasury was to refund Police Scotland.

Before Air Force One touched down on July 12, the combined police and security bill had been estimated to be £10 million.

And with the Foreign Office costs not yet disclosed, the total price of the visit is likely to be significantly higher.

The biggest bill came from TVP, which spent more than £6 million policing Mr Trump’s visit to the Prime Minister’s country residence Chequers and Windsor Castle.

Also on their patch is Blenheim Palace - the scene where the Prime Minister hosted a black-tie dinner for Mr Trump and his wife Melania.

The Met said spending came in at just under £3 million - in part due to tens of thousands coming out to protest against Mr Trump.

Mr Trump’s trip to Scotland - during which he played golf at his Turnberry resort in Ayrshire on both days - cost £3.2 million.

Police Scotland’s sum fell short of its advance estimate of £5 million because the president did not visit his Aberdeenshire estate as budgeted for.

Most of the forces hosting the trip made payments to other forces to reimburse them for providing officers to the effort.

The leading forces billed the Home Office for costs outside their normal operations, such as enlisting external officers and accommodating them, as well as overtime payments.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We received applications from three forces for special grant totalling £7.9 million in relation to their additional costs arising from the US president’s visit. These claims have been paid in full.”