Thieves steal cash register from Costa

PUBLISHED: 16:17 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 13 January 2020

Costa Coffee in Newmarket was broken into. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Costa Coffee branch in Newmarket was broken into over the weekend, with thieves stealing a cash register from the store.

The popular chain cafe, which sits near Argos in the Rookery, was closed on Sunday morning following the burglary which happened in the late hours of Saturday evening.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are investigating following a report of a stolen cash register from Costa Coffee on the Rookery in Newmarket.

"The incident is understood to have taken place between 9pm and 9.10pm on Saturday, January 11, when offenders entered the premises and removed the cash register from the front of the store.

"The cash register was reportedly empty at the time of the theft."

Any witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time stated above are asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/2343/20.

