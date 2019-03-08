E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Village shop owners concerned by proposed new development

PUBLISHED: 05:30 12 November 2019

Danny Stephan and Ziyad Mohammed are concerned about the future of their business Picture: ZIYAD MOHAMMED

Danny Stephan and Ziyad Mohammed are concerned about the future of their business Picture: ZIYAD MOHAMMED

Archant

The owners of a store in a Suffolk village are expressing concern for the future of their business after plans were unveiled for a new development there.

The owners of the Costcutter store in Rendlesham, Ziyad Mohammed and Danny Stephan, are worried that a new planning application could threaten their business.

Developers FPC Rendlesham Limited are proposing 11 affordable homes and three shop units on the site of the former Angel Theatre and Jets Gym site in the village.

The business partners re-opened the Costcutter last December after it closed suddenly.

The Post Office, which is also housed in the shop building, only re-opened last month.

However, the owners are concerned that competition, potentially posed by a national chain, could mean that their shop is forced to close, leaving jobs at risk and forcing the Post Office to close once more.

"We are very, very concerned," said Mr Mohammed.

"I would say that about 95% of people in the village are very concerned about it. They don't want another convenience store and they don't want more homes," said Mr Mohammed.

You may also want to watch:

"They are worried about the increase in traffic in cars it could bring."

In their application FPC Rendlesham Limited said that it believed there was enough interest locally to support more business space in the village, adding that the proposals would "encourage residents to shop locally".

However, the Costcutter owners said that given the size of the village, such a statement was "totally wrong".

"I don't think the community can support two businesses," said Mr Stephan.

Mr Mohammed and Mr Stephan said that as well as putting a great deal of investment into the business they had also invested a lot in the community.

"We have been close to the village for a year now," said Mr Stephan.

"They support us."

"We are also supporting village events, such as the fireworks, and working with the parish council," added Mr Mohammed.

Residents and parish councillors gathered on Monday night to further discuss the plans.

The developers, FPC Rendlesham Limited, have been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Mum’s heartbreak after son ‘left for dead’ in random attack

A mum has told of her heartbreak after her son was violently attacked outside the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton, leaving him with a serious head injury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Mum’s heartbreak after son ‘left for dead’ in random attack

A mum has told of her heartbreak after her son was violently attacked outside the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton, leaving him with a serious head injury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Some of the younger lads will play’ – Lambert previews EFL Trophy trip to Colchester

Idris El Mizouni is likely to feature for a young Ipswich Town side at Colchester United tonight. Photo: Steve Waller

Village shop owners concerned by proposed new development

Danny Stephan and Ziyad Mohammed are concerned about the future of their business Picture: ZIYAD MOHAMMED

Find out where Princess Anne is heading to in Suffolk today

Princess Anne is expected in Suffolk on Tuesday Picture: SUE ANDERSON

Brexit Party still set to fight Ipswich in 2019 General Election after pulling out of Tory seats

Nigel Farage announced the Brexit Party would not stand in Tory-held seats during a visit to Hartlepool. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

‘It was a no-brainer’... Glen Driver returns to Leiston as first-team manager

Left to right: Andy Crisp, chairman, Glen Driver, Tony Kinsella and Peter Mayhew (vice-chairman) Photo: CRAIG COOPER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists