The owners of a store in a Suffolk village are expressing concern for the future of their business after plans were unveiled for a new development there.

The owners of the Costcutter store in Rendlesham, Ziyad Mohammed and Danny Stephan, are worried that a new planning application could threaten their business.

Developers FPC Rendlesham Limited are proposing 11 affordable homes and three shop units on the site of the former Angel Theatre and Jets Gym site in the village.

The business partners re-opened the Costcutter last December after it closed suddenly.

The Post Office, which is also housed in the shop building, only re-opened last month.

However, the owners are concerned that competition, potentially posed by a national chain, could mean that their shop is forced to close, leaving jobs at risk and forcing the Post Office to close once more.

"We are very, very concerned," said Mr Mohammed.

"I would say that about 95% of people in the village are very concerned about it. They don't want another convenience store and they don't want more homes," said Mr Mohammed.

"They are worried about the increase in traffic in cars it could bring."

In their application FPC Rendlesham Limited said that it believed there was enough interest locally to support more business space in the village, adding that the proposals would "encourage residents to shop locally".

However, the Costcutter owners said that given the size of the village, such a statement was "totally wrong".

"I don't think the community can support two businesses," said Mr Stephan.

Mr Mohammed and Mr Stephan said that as well as putting a great deal of investment into the business they had also invested a lot in the community.

"We have been close to the village for a year now," said Mr Stephan.

"They support us."

"We are also supporting village events, such as the fireworks, and working with the parish council," added Mr Mohammed.

Residents and parish councillors gathered on Monday night to further discuss the plans.

The developers, FPC Rendlesham Limited, have been contacted for comment.