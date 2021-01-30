Care home boss hails 'fantastic team' following 'good' watchdog rating

Published: 8:00 AM January 30, 2021

Cotman House in Felixstowe has been rated 'good' by the CQC - Credit: Caring Homes

A Felixstowe care home boss has said she is "really pleased" after the service received a 'good' rating from a watchdog inspection.

Cotman House, managed by Caring Homes, was rated 'requires improvement' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following a visit in December 2019.

During the inspection, the CQC highlighted issues over the home's record of residents' personal plans - noting how some documents were "contradictory and did not demonstrate the risks to people in their daily living".

Inspectors conducted an unannounced visit to the Garfield Road home in December.

In a recently-published report, the CQC found the home's updated records "guided staff in how people's specific needs and preferences were to be met".

You may also want to watch:

Inspectors said healthcare workers were providing a service that was "responsive" to residents' needs and praised the programme of activities on offer to prevent boredom and isolation.

The report added: "People were being provided with a service which was well-led.

"The quality monitoring systems in place supported the registered manager and provider to identify and address shortfalls in a timely way.

"Where incidents had happened, lessons were learned to reduce the risks of them happening again.

"People's views and concerns were listened to and used to drive improvement."

The CQC also found the home had safe infection measures to reduce the risk of potential coronavirus outbreaks.

Rebecca Bewley, home manager of Cotman House, praised her "fantastic team" for their efforts in improving standards over the year.

She said: "We had an unannounced inspection in December and I’m very pleased that we are now rated ‘good’ in all areas by the CQC.

"This has been achieved in the pandemic and our Covid-19 specific infection control procedures were inspected.

"We have worked hard to make improvements after being rated as 'requires improvement' last year, so we are really pleased that the CQC recognised the improvements which have been made.

"This is down to the fantastic team here as well as great support from senior management and colleagues across Caring Homes.

"Well done to everyone and thank you to all our wonderful residents and families for their support and understanding."