Ed Sheeran rumoured to be Suffolk’s answer to Banksy

PUBLISHED: 21:07 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 21:07 18 July 2020

Rumours have surfaced that Ed Sheeran may be anonymous Suffolk artist

Rumours have surfaced that Ed Sheeran may be anonymous Suffolk artist "The Hat" Picture: GREG ALLEN/PA IMAGES

Rumours have surfaced that Ed Sheeran could be Suffolk’s answer to famous street artist Banksy.

The rumours come as an anonymous artist continues to donate works of art to charities and pubs across east Suffolk.

The artist, who calls themselves “The Hat” first made headlines in June, and has donated pieces to be auctioned for the NHS, Banham Zoo, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and Home-Start. They have also donated a painting to TV presenter Bill Turnbull to raise money for prostate cancer charities.

Some believe The Hat could actually be Ed Sheeran, who took up painting after finishing his record-breaking Divide World Tour and makes art in a similar style. Some of The Hat’s work is displayed at EACH’s Framlingham charity shop.

A phone box in Butley has been transformed by The Hat Picture: JANE PALMERA phone box in Butley has been transformed by The Hat Picture: JANE PALMER

But on the artist’s website, he claims to be a man over the age of 60, who discovered his talent for painting aged 62.

He also claims his work has been displayed at an exhibition in Amsterdam, although no further details regarding his identity have been revealed.

Contagious by the enigmatic artist The Hat, auctioned for Home-Start in Suffolk Picture: CHERRY BEESLEYContagious by the enigmatic artist The Hat, auctioned for Home-Start in Suffolk Picture: CHERRY BEESLEY

