Could today be the final day of the Feburary heatwave?

PUBLISHED: 06:43 27 February 2019

Families flocked to Felixstowe over the weekend, could the region expect more sunny days out? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Families flocked to Felixstowe over the weekend, could the region expect more sunny days out? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

As the region prepares itself for another unseasonal day of blue skies and high temperatures, we take a look at what to expect for the rest of the week.

A year on from the bitterly cold Beast of the East, people across Suffolk and Essex have been relishing in the winter sunshine - although forecasts for the rest of the week don’t look so bright.

Winds bringing high pressure temperatures from the Canary Islands have been labelled as the reason for the unseasonal sunshine, that saw widespread temperatures of 18C across Suffolk and Essex yesterday.

While forecasters predict another day of glorious sunshine, with temperatures set to again rise high in to the teens as the mini heatwave continues, the run up to the weekend looks set to bring temperatures back to normal.

Suffolk could see a wet and windy end to February on Thursday as the Met Office forecast rain for the late afternoon, while the beginning of March could be defined by heavy wind and rain over the weekend.

Despite more usual conditions for the time of year, temperatures will remain a few degrees above average, with highs of 12C over the weekend.

